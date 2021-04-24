Cornershot: Creating an unexpected bond with a 'Little Brother'

I read an article in the paper the other day that reminded me that the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters had recently closed its local office. I immediately flashed back to the early 1980s. I was in my early 20s, living by myself in a little four-room house on Brandon Avenue. I was going through a divorce, feeling extremely sorry for myself, when I joined the organization as a way to fill up some of the “empty” time. I wasn’t motivated by any sense of philanthropy — I wasn’t even sure what the organization did or what its goals were.

Into my life came Randy. The young man (around 8 when we were “matched”) was so quiet and reserved that I wasn’t sure that we could even get through the first meeting, much less forge some sort of relationship. You were supposed to commit to four hours per week, and I just didn’t see how that was possible with my bachelor lifestyle and Randy’s almost total lack of conversational desires. Randy had suffered the sudden and traumatic loss of his father and I was not equipped to help him, I thought, in any way.