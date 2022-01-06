Cornershot: Dole gave 'enough rope'

The late Sen. Bob Dole had a fine sense of humor. I found this out — to my great relief — during a Senate confirmation hearing long ago.

Dole's obituary in The Economist magazine, which I recently received, reminded me of our close encounter almost 45 years ago. As the Economist's obituary writer noted of Dole, who died on Dec. 5, "He often broke the tension … with one of his zinger jokes." Yes indeed!

In February 1977 I was President Jimmy Carter's nominee for Assistant Secretary of Agriculture for Conservation, Research and Education. I found myself seated at the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing table next to Committee Chairman Herman Talmadge. I had to be confirmed by the Senate to get the job. I was being grilled by conservative senators concerned about my pedigree as an "extreme environmentalist." Before becoming a professor at Michigan State University, the position I occupied at that time, I had worked for the National Wildlife Federation and The Wilderness Society.

The agribusiness and chemical pesticide interests opposed my nomination because I was on record as an outspoken advocate of organic farming and an opponent of the misuse of agricultural chemicals. As the grilling droned on, I became worried that moving my household goods from East Lansing to Washington had been premature. Finally Dole, a Republican from Kansas, came to my rescue. With his famous sense of humor and common sense, he said, "Let's give the new president all the rope he needs to hang himself and approve this nominee."

And so I was confirmed, and have always been thankful for Dole's help. I went on to serve in that role for four years, never forgetting his timely sense of humor.

— Rupert Cutler,a reader in Roanoke