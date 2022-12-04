Cornershot: Dreaded chair at the barbershop

Dreaded chair at the barbershop

When I walked into Robertson’s Barbershop in Christiansburg years ago, all three barbers were working, with nine people waiting. I was number 10. In those days when a barber finished a customer, he called out “NEXT!” and the next person up got in the chair. Turns were determined by arrival.

Of course things could change. One of the barbers could take a break, or somebody in a chair might decide he wanted a shave. If someone came in with a screaming little boy for his first haircut, barbershop etiquette demanded that he automatically became NEXT …

Mr. Robertson had the first chair. Mr. Robertson’s brother was the second chair, and old Mr. Bishop was the third chair. The two Robertson brothers were the best barbers in town. Mr. Bishop was the worst barber in the shop, and nobody wanted him to cut their hair, except maybe another old man who didn’t care how he looked. I and most of my contemporaries had flat tops, and he was death on those.

Back then, when you were NEXT, you got in the chair. Nobody would ever say they were waiting for another barber. It just wasn’t done, and it would have been a big insult to the barber to do so.

On that particular day I was waiting my turn and mentally calculating who would cut my hair. Things were looking good, and I figured that I would get Mr. Robertson’s brother. There was one person ahead of me, and Mr. Bishop was just finishing up a head. As the customer got out of the chair and Mr. Bishop was about to call out “NEXT”, the fire siren on the courthouse went off. The guy who was destined for Mr. Bishop’s chair was apparently a volunteer fireman, because he ran out of the barbershop.

As I became NEXT, and expected to be Mr. Bishop’s next victim, I did the only thing I could do under the circumstances: I turned to the fellow behind me and said “you go ahead, I need to go up the street and put some more money in the meter.”

— Spencer Hall, a reader in Riner