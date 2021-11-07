Cornershot: Drowsy jailhouse lawyer loses federal case

The case of the snoring inmate has been put to bed.

Adam Pelletier, who is incarcerated at Red Onion State Prison, had claimed that correctional officials violated his constitutional rights by refusing to give him an anti-snoring mouthpiece.

In a lawsuit filed in Roanoke’s federal court, Pelletier claimed that his snoring problem has caused him “fatigue, headaches and heartburn.”

But he failed to prove he was in imminent danger, U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski ruled in dismissing the jailhouse lawyer’s suit.

The Prison Litigation Reform Act requires such a showing under its three-strikes provision, which in most cases bars lawsuits from inmates who have had three previous claims dismissed as frivolous.

Earlier lawsuits filed by Pelletier, most of them involving challenges of his convictions for rape and murder in Louisa County, were dismissed in 2015 and 2002.

Even though his case was not allowed to proceed, Urbanski noted that prison officials had offered Pelletier a nasal spray and testing for sleep apnea, writing that his “snoring issues have not gone untreated.”

— Laurence Hammack