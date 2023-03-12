The many monikers mated to Elizabeth

Back in 1953, Arthur C. Clarke wrote a short story called “The Nine Billion Names of God” about a mid-20th century computer that was asked to calculate them all. I was reminded about that story a while back, when two different women told me they didn’t know “Betsy” was a nickname for “Elizabeth” and that there are many, many more.

Maybe it’s a Catholic thing, since when I was growing up, nearly every girl in my church was named Mary, Elizabeth, Ann, Catherine or some combination thereof.

Anyway, here’s a short list of nicknames for Elizabeth: Betsy, Beth, Betty, Bess, Bessie, Liz, Lizzie, Libby, Lissy, Libba, Liza, Eliza, Ella, Bee, Lea, Zizi, Buffy, Izzy, Elise, Elsie, Lizabeth, Lizbeth, Lisa, Bet, Bets, Bette, Belle, Bizzy, Ellie, Elsa, Ilsa, Liesl, Lettie, Etta, Tibby, Lili, Elle, and Bettina. And there are probably many more in other languages.

Nowadays, girls named “Elizabeth” are actually called “Elizabeth,” something unheard of when I was growing up — just ask any middle-aged unwilling “Liz.” I was supposed to be called “Beth,” to forestall being stuck with “Liz.” But my mother, who adored “Little Women,” said “Beth” was for a quiet baby, and I wasn’t, so it didn’t fit.

In the story, once the nine billion names of God were calculated, the world was supposed to end. That won’t happen with nicknames for Elizabeth, of course. Unless maybe we start adding in all the variations of Catherine.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke