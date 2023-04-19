Enjoying ‘Jersey Boys’ in multiple settings

My wife, Marci, and I just saw the excellent Mill Mountain Theater production of “Jersey Boys.”

Three things stood out to us. First, the stars captured the unique sounds and personalities that made the group so popular. Second, the remaining cast members, who all seemed to play multiple roles, worked very hard and contributed greatly to the success of the production. Third, the large, appreciative audience, which gave the cast a deserved standing ovation, consisted mostly of people who, like us, would have remembered the real Jersey Boys. It was a great, nostalgic evening.

Marci and I actually saw the Broadway production of “Jersey Boys,” which opened in 2005. We attended a matinee performance. As the cast was not one filled with recognizable Broadway stars, we did not mind that Frankie Valli was played by an understudy. He was excellent and we thoroughly enjoyed the production.

The next day, Marci and I went to one of our favorite theater district restaurants for lunch. As we entered, Marci noticed that the actor who had played Valli was sitting at the bar with some friends. Though I counseled otherwise, Marci approached him so she could tell him how much we enjoyed his performance. When she returned, Marci said he appreciated her telling him. Marci was convinced she had made his day. I suggested that he probably told his companions that he had just made her day.

They were probably both right.

— Dennis Brumberg, a reader in Roanoke