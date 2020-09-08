Cornershot: Enjoying youth not only for the young

I tried really hard not to laugh when my little neighbor threw beer on my godson. He doesn’t usually have access to beer, but his father had put some out in small containers to make slug traps for his garden. It was just a tiny amount, but my godson screamed loudly enough that the neighbor boy’s mom came out to see what the commotion was about. She shook her finger at him and said: “We don’t throw beer at people,” and that’s when I nearly lost it. It was an incongruous thing to have to say to a 7-year-old, but this is a kid who just a few weeks before had hidden another child under his parents’ bed so he’d have someone to play with later. As he trudged off to his room, I reflected that while he is probably giving his folks gray hairs, he’s keeping me young. The garden, by the way, is now off limits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!