Cornershot: Enough with the needles already!

Enough with the needles already!

There are many important reasons to hope that the vast majority of people soon will be vaccinated against COVID-19. When it is safer, we can look forward to fewer serious illnesses and deaths, more visits to families and friends, the reopening of schools, businesses and in-person worship services, the return to work and many other activities we used to take for granted.

However, as a needle-phobic person, I’m also looking forward to fewer television news programs that feature an endless procession of people getting jabbed in their arms! I can handle the discomfort of normal shots without a wince, but the appearance of a sharp needle aimed at anyone’s body makes me light-headed. Fortunately, I haven’t actually fainted for years, thanks to my shunning of shot-givers known to be inept and avoiding the sight of needles, especially those in use.

We surely need reassurance that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and actually watching trusted medical personnel and governmental leaders get inoculated is important. Since we saw Dr. Fauci and President Biden take those shots, the vaccine is probably good for the rest of us, too. And I’m very thankful to have been able to get it recently — from a skilled nurse who let me look the other way when she stuck me.