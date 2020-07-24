Cornershot: Escape the doldrums by using your imagination

A few days ago, I happened upon one of my children’s favorite books from the Commander Toad series, “Commander Toad and the Space Pirates” by Jane Yolen. I hearkened back to the memory when “It had been a long trip and a boring trip” led to hours of merrymaking adventure acting out the story — and not our current feelings of being trapped inside.
My two boys, aged 6 and 4 at the time, would break out their plethora of plush frogs and toads to take on the roles of Commander Toad, Lieutenant Lily, Mr. Hop and others. If only their 1-year-old sister was old enough to appreciate it.
How I wish my family could find respite from the anxieties and worries of today by stepping back into childhood and acting out the “space pirates” story again. If not my family, this is an invitation to other families with young children to go back to your libraries and find a book or many, a ticket to escape and maybe a chance to use our imaginations to make memories. You won’t regret it!
