Cornershot: Even a game of fetch is better with teamwork
John and his dogs came to visit a while back. Chatting, one or the other of us threw a ball for the dogs to chase.

Jovi got most of my attention. We slowed down a bit over the years. I threw the ball in one direction and then another. This wore her out sooner and provided variety. “Tiring-out-sooner” worked for us both.

When John threw the ball, Oates, all youthful energy, chased it. He brought it to Jovi, who returned it to John.

I asked, “How’d you teach them to do that?”

“I didn’t, they worked it out themselves,” he replied in mid-throw with a little grunt.

I admired it. Each participated using their unique skills. Oates, with his energy and enthusiasm, did the running. Jovi, more disciplined, returned the ball. (The point of the exercise after all.) John has opposable thumbs and is best suited to throwing.

Sadly, Jovi has since passed. I like to think the game made her days a little better. I hope her inclusion in this little team of a young dog respectful of her seniority, a man who took the time, and friends to cheer them on made her feel loved.

— Stu Robinson, a reader in Bedford

