Cornershot: Evening tea time brings comfort through pandemic
Cornershot: Evening tea time brings comfort through pandemic

A comforting memory of my young years involved 9 p.m. tea. Those invited were my sister and I, and the organizer was Mom. TV held no sway, and homework was set aside. If others dropped by, the entourage moved to the kitchen. When the clock struck 9, the water was put on to boil, and the teapot whistle became our siren song. As warm and luscious as the tea tasted, and as much as we devoured the goodies before us, the ultimate closeness and lively conversations of our daily gathering were the true dessert.

We would hash out our day and talk of school. Absolutely no one was immune, nor any subject sacred. We were open books, and words spilled out as easily as milk from a tipped bottle. Sometimes there were tears — most often laughter. And we never moved to where it might be more comfortable. The kitchen was the place, and our tiny table was where we sat.

I am now in my 60s, and my mother passed away last year. When the evening has fallen and the dishes dried and put away, you know where to find me. My sister visited a short time ago, and we spoke of how tired we were of sheltering in place. The news of the day overwhelms. However, at 9 o’clock, we once again sat down to our daily ritual, and I discovered all over again why I so enjoy this pastime. I felt that familiar comfort clear down to my bones. Words and laughter once again spilled out, and I realized how clever of my mom to have served tea to her daughters all those years ago.

