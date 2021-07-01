 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Everything but the goats
Cornershot: Everything but the goats

Mowing the yard with everything but goats

Boy, could I relate to Ralph Berrier’s June 27 Dadline about lawnmowers!

I started out with a corded electric mower. It cut fine, but flinging the cord out of the way over and over made even my small quarter-acre lot take a long time to finish.

So I bought a gas-powered mower with a larger deck, and it was great — until I developed foot problems, plus so much arthritis in my right elbow that it was impossible to yank the starter cord.

Next I sprung for a riding mower, but even in my fairly flat yard it felt like riding a mechanical bull, and I could never quite get comfortable with it.

My feet had improved by then so I, too, tried an old-fashioned reel mower. I loved its quiet operation and environmental street cred, but mowing with it became a multi-hour chore again.

I live in a condo now. I never did try goats.

— Christina Koomen, a reader in Salem

