Cornershot: Exploring historical markers passes time during pandemic

During this season of avoiding people, my daughter and I take road trips in search of historical markers. We eat our lunch before we head out to spend several hours away from the interstate.
We’ve always enjoyed the markers in Virginia, but my daughter’s search began when she discovered a book about them in a gift shop. Virginia was the first state to have them.
We’ve learned that Mattie Draper, after six years of living with Native Americans, was found by her husband and he BOUGHT her back. Katy Sage lived with Native Americans for over 50 years when her brother found her. Presidents Hayes and McKinley fought for the Union near Dublin, and their names are also listed on a sign on Hanging Rock Trail.
We have discovered several routes to Blacksburg from the New Castle area. Sometimes the search is long in remote areas and often with no phone or GPS service. Recently we were on John’s Creek Road, and I remarked, “If I lived out here, I’d need a plane.” Would you believe the next house had one in the front yard? Of course, we saw lots of cows and horses and a few deer, but an alpaca farm was a surprise.
A tank of gas, a few snacks and water are an inexpensive way to enjoy Virginia’s beautiful scenery and learn a bit of history.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!