Cornershot: Eye of the storm

Scott and I were already under the shelter at Wasena Park, sucking on Slurpees and chatting, when the rain swept in, sudden and heavy.
Two guys with a bike and a couple of cans of Colt 45, flushed from their spot under a sycamore, took seats at the next picnic table over. They cranked up an eclectic playlist on a wireless speaker — some gypsy jazz, a dusty ’90s R&B number, a Nirvana grinder.
Soon a fit, older couple on bicycles rushed in, half-soaked and looking for a place to wait out the rain.
One of the music guys — we later learned they were homeless — asked if he could check out the man’s bike.
“I haven’t seen a LeMond in a long time,” he said. He used to ride, he explained. He hoisted the woman’s bike and marveled at its weight.
The rain fell thicker and louder. We drained our Slurpees and grinned at the smooth Ray Charles/Willie Nelson duet swelling from the speaker.
The bicycle conversation bubbled along until the rain relented.
The couple saddled up and pedaled away. Their new friend rode off in a different direction. His partner, Tony, stayed behind.
“Where do you stay?” I asked as we rose to leave.
“We got some blankets and cushions up on this porch,” Tony said. “It’s hard, man. You got two dollars you can spare?”
“I don’t, man,” I said. “I never have cash.”
“Thanks for the soundtrack,” Scott told him.
“Take care,” I added. “Stay dry.”
