Cornershot: Feeder is down; birds stay

Feeder is down; birds stay

Well, the bear did it again a few weeks ago. It tore up some of the spindles on the porch railing, tipped over a couple of the vegetable pots and yanked a six-foot portion of our picket fence off the posts. All this to remind me that I should not feed the birds this time of year.

So what to do but put away all the feeders. Maybe I can try again in the fall when the bear retreats to his den for his winter snooze.

This gave me moments of great sadness, especially since I’ve had to shed other favorite activities.

But that same day featured great surprises. My beautiful mainstays, the birds, were everywhere. As I sat in the kitchen peering out the window, I spotted the adult turkeys poking their heads above the uncut hay. I could feel their parental thoughts: “The coast is clear so keep scrambling forward.” The chicks were not seen but definitely there. A goldfinch zipped over them. Then I saw two wood thrashers near the holly tree scavenging for insects. And oh, my, how that crow strutted!

I heard the wren by the back door. She kept chattering to remind me she built her condo in the hanging planter. Then a flash of bright red caught my eye as I walked onto the porch. It was a cardinal. Next, the female house finch flicked from her nest over the front door light. She doesn’t like me stepping onto the porch. She is quite timid.

Even though the feeders have been down for about two months, the birds have kept their vigil at my country home much to my delight. They are in the trees, along the lane and in the hayfield. What a great day!

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford