 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cornershot: Floating in a solitary paradise

  • 0

Floating in a solitary paradise

When you stumble on a really good restaurant, sometimes you’re afraid to tell because you’ll never get a table again. I’ve been wrestling with this problem over a different business, but I can’t keep it to myself any more. I won’t give the name because if they want advertising, I want money. But it’s the only place like it in Roanoke. It’s in Old Southwest. On Third Street. Past Walnut Avenue. On the right.

I call it “the floaty place” because that’s what you do — float in a foot of water and Epsom salts, which makes you so buoyant your butt never hits the bottom. It’s like a massage without anyone touching you. There’s little evidence it has medicinal value, but it’s good for aches, pains and soothing your soul.

Floating is often called sensory deprivation, and there’s one pitch-dark pod you can use, but the other units are ceiling-height and king-bed wide. You can choose between lights or a star-ceiling effect, and if you don’t like quiet, there’s a music option.

People are also reading…

The stars reflect off the sides of the tanks, and if I squint, I feel like the baby in the last scene of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” hovering over an empty universe. I turn the music off, however, because there’s only so much flute-playing a body can stand.

So what do you do? I commune with my thoughts. All of them. If I get bored, I paddle in circles and the stars twirl. Once, I soared on the edge of sleep and wakefulness. My mind wandered everywhere, and I emerged feeling mentally refreshed. But it’s annoying when I hear the snoring noises that come from … somewhere.

You’re basically sharing bathwater with strangers, but you shower before you get in. The Epsom salts keep everything sanitary, and it’s filtered after each use. It’s so clean, it must be what locker rooms in heaven are like — if there is a heaven and there are locker rooms there. It’s also worth the trip just for the fluffy towels.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Biden tests negative for COVID, isolating until 2nd negative

Biden tests negative for COVID, isolating until 2nd negative

President Joe Biden's doctor says the 79-year-old president has tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue to isolate at the White House until a second negative test. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest daily update that the president, “in an abundance of caution,” will abide by the “strict isolation measures” in place since his “rebound” infection was detected July 30, pending a follow-up negative result. Biden came down with the virus a second time three days after he had emerged from isolation from his initial bout with COVID-19. Biden’s travel has been on hold. But he plans to visit Kentucky on Monday to view damage from catastrophic flooding and meet with families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert