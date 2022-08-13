Cornershot: Floating in a solitary paradise

Floating in a solitary paradise

When you stumble on a really good restaurant, sometimes you’re afraid to tell because you’ll never get a table again. I’ve been wrestling with this problem over a different business, but I can’t keep it to myself any more. I won’t give the name because if they want advertising, I want money. But it’s the only place like it in Roanoke. It’s in Old Southwest. On Third Street. Past Walnut Avenue. On the right.

I call it “the floaty place” because that’s what you do — float in a foot of water and Epsom salts, which makes you so buoyant your butt never hits the bottom. It’s like a massage without anyone touching you. There’s little evidence it has medicinal value, but it’s good for aches, pains and soothing your soul.

Floating is often called sensory deprivation, and there’s one pitch-dark pod you can use, but the other units are ceiling-height and king-bed wide. You can choose between lights or a star-ceiling effect, and if you don’t like quiet, there’s a music option.

The stars reflect off the sides of the tanks, and if I squint, I feel like the baby in the last scene of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” hovering over an empty universe. I turn the music off, however, because there’s only so much flute-playing a body can stand.

So what do you do? I commune with my thoughts. All of them. If I get bored, I paddle in circles and the stars twirl. Once, I soared on the edge of sleep and wakefulness. My mind wandered everywhere, and I emerged feeling mentally refreshed. But it’s annoying when I hear the snoring noises that come from … somewhere.

You’re basically sharing bathwater with strangers, but you shower before you get in. The Epsom salts keep everything sanitary, and it’s filtered after each use. It’s so clean, it must be what locker rooms in heaven are like — if there is a heaven and there are locker rooms there. It’s also worth the trip just for the fluffy towels.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke