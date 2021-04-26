Cornershot: Follow the arc to Arcturus

I discovered the pleasures of stargazing at the Math-Science Center in Richmond, between seventh and eighth grades.

The first thing we learned was: Follow the arc to Arcturus. The stars of the Big Dipper’s handle form an arc pointing to the bright star Arcturus. That was my first step as an apprentice stargazer. Soon I found Cygnus the Swan, flying high in the Milky Way; the Great Square of Pegasus; the Summer Triangle of Vega, Deneb and Altair; the Andromeda galaxy. All this I learned in the summer of 1974 when I was 13.

The stars visible on any given evening slowly change as the Earth circles the sun. The mighty hunter Orion, with his dog companions Canis Major and Minor, rules the long winter nights. But the summer stars are the ones I love best.

To be in the country on a moonless summer night, when the air is pleasantly cool after the day’s heat; to lie on my back and roam the darkness overhead, while the creatures of wood and creek sing — to be here is to be at peace.

I am 60 now, and that astronomy class was a long time ago. For most of my life I have lived under light-polluted skies where the stars are barely visible. Years passed when I rarely looked upward.