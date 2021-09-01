Cornershot: Goodbye Charlie Watts

Do me a quick favor. Queue up the final track on "Some Girls," by The Rolling Stones. What do you feel? Not hear. FEEL. That is the difference between The Rolling Stones and most other bands. That rhythm makes you feel. That’s Charlie Watts.

Keith Richards works off of that rhythm. Jagged and pulsing. Ronnie Wood (in this instance) does his best Bill Wyman impression following Watts and "Keef." Richards may be the soul of The Stones, and Mick Jagger is certainly the face. But Charlie Watts is definitively the heartbeat. Steady. Sure. Driving. Moving the blood. Feeding the soul and face. Can you feel it? Shadoobie.

The Rolling Stones lost their heart last week. There will be a few more shows, with platitudes uttered and thanks given. Keith will give his best imitation of a soul alive, remembering that fading rhythm. Charlie’s singer Mick will entertain, a face hungry for that missing beat. But without their heart, The Stones are a dead band walking. It’s over. Soon, the lights will fade and a final hush will fall. Listen. That’s the sound of a heart at rest … it feels like a heart at peace. Good night, Gentleman Charlie.

Shattered. Shadoobie.

— Brooks Tuck, a reader in Roanoke