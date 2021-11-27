Cornershot: Goodbye to a great pastime

I watched a dream slowly fade away this week.

For three-plus decades I had the privilege of coaching AAU baseball on an on-and-off basis. I worked with hundreds of highly motivated young men who all had the same dream — to play college and maybe, just maybe, professional baseball. A handful “made it.”

The last one of my ex-players decided to retire from the Yankees organization this past week after three years of chasing that dream. Chase is a fine young man. Hard worker. Would do anything I asked and I’m sure he was a joy for the Yankee organization, as well. After another serious injury, he decided to get on with his life and forego another rehab assignment.

His dad told me that they offered him a coaching position, but he politely declined. Said he had given enough to the sport. He sounded upbeat and ready for the next phase of his life. For me, it felt like a door that I have gone through many times has slowly shut behind me for the final time time.

For the love of the game.

— Lee Coleman, a reader in Roanoke