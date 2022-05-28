Cornershot: Goodbye to Prime, real estate

If we had been in the same room together, I would have leapt from my chair and hugged him. I don’t think that was the reaction my editor was expecting when he let me go from the only steady job I’ve had for the last 35 years, but gathering the real estate transfers every week was so tedious, it was like hitting myself in the head with a hammer — it felt so good when it stopped. It represented a big chunk of my income, but I’d decided to quit that very morning anyway, for the sake of my mental health.

I was equally sanguine about the loss of another one of my jobs around here: writing local content for the senior-targeted “Prime” magazine. During my 38-year association with this newspaper, like a cockroach surviving a nuclear war, I’ve been on the payroll layoff after layoff, purge after purge, and I don’t think it’s really sunk in that another new gig is not likely to come along.

I will miss having my finger on the pulse of the real estate market — name a street, and I will tell you what neighborhood it’s in and what the houses cost — and I will very much miss interviewing people my own age, because I didn’t have to go back to my office and Google every other thing they said.

For now, my work will still appear in these pages with the occasional magazine or feature piece and the Good Neighbors Fund stories at Christmas time. And years ago, when Warren Buffett decided he needed the $15 I used to get for what I write in this space more than I did, I decided that notoriety has its own charms.

But enough about me. You want to know what your neighbors paid for their house, and luckily, that’s not too hard to find out. Nearly every government has a Geographic Information System program that’s available to the public for free. Just Google, for instance “Roanoke City GIS” and you’ll have what you want at your fingertips. Each of the programs is different, with some of them less intuitive than others, but you can figure it out, and if you can’t, just find a young person to do it for you.

See you in the funny papers!

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke