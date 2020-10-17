 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Grownups say the darndest things
In the 1950s, Art Linkletter made people laugh with his book “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” Well, apparently some of those kids grew up and went into the banking industry. During my 20-plus years working at a bank, I recorded a number of odd comments from my co-workers.

The head of the bank card division once said, “You and I take the same road and end up in different places.” He also said, “We need to be careful not to throw the baby out with the DISHwater.”

Another colleague said, “We need to belly up to the WALL and get the job done.”

My favorite was a quote from a lady who worked in marketing. The IT department, operations analysts and marketing collaborated on projects to deliver new banking products to our customers. We did not always share the same views on how things should be done. But we would say things like, “We need to work together like a three-legged stool.” But the lady from marketing put a different twist on that thought. She said, “This situation is like a three-way street.”

I still haven’t been able to picture that in my mind.

