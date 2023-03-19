Here come the robots

Last week I was sitting at my desk working on my income taxes, with classical music streaming in the background from my Amazon Echo.

Suddenly, the music stopped, and Alexa, my Echo secretary, announced, “You have a notification. Do you want to hear it?’

Surprised by this first-ever such interruption and slightly miffed, I grumbled, “Yes.”

Alexa then announced, “The president …” I alerted, thinking there must have been a national crisis. “… and the freedom fighter has arrived.” Then the music resumed.

It took me several seconds to comprehend what Alexa had said. She was referring to a book I had ordered the previous afternoon from Amazon — “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade.

I rose and walked to my front porch where delivery services usually leave packages. Seeing no package there, I proceeded out the drive to our mailbox. There was my book, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service with the regular mail.

Many thoughts went through my head. All of this is a little creepy. Amazon is amazing, putting in my hands a book I had ordered only 26 hours earlier, and at almost half the list price for the new book. How can small book- stores survive? How is it that Amazon can get the U.S. Postal Service to expedite its service? Did the postal carrier have to notify Amazon when the package was delivered? And finally, Alexa, the robot, got me to stop work, listen to her and then get up and walk out to my mail box. What will she make me do next?

— James W. Morrison, a reader in Moneta