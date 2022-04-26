Cornershot: Here's to the 4-color

Consider the humble Bic 4-Color Pen.

Bic, a French company, introduced the 4-Color in 1970 and brought it to the United States in 1971. That was the year I started fifth grade at a new (for me) school, Tuckahoe Elementary in Henrico County.

It was either in fifth or sixth grade that I acquired one of the new 4-Colors. I was sort of a pen geek and also had a Fisher Space Pen (used by astronauts!) and a cartridge pen, which could flick blobs of ink through the air. But that’s another story.

Sixth graders in those days were kings of the elementary school, rather than the new kids at the bottom of the middle school pecking order.

I spent many a happy, or at least pleasantly distracted, hour at my desk, doodling, drawing cartoons, and fiddling with my 4-Color, clicking the black, blue, red and green buttons, when I should have been listening to Mrs. Kendig.

Unlike some users I never chewed on the little ring at the top. I always thought that little ring was for attaching a lanyard, but according to one website it was designed to dial rotary phones.

Fast forward 50 years. Yes, it has been a half century and a 4-Color pen is still on my desk. Although almost everything else in my world has changed beyond recognition, the reliable 4-Color still looks and works exactly the same as it did when I was 11.

Write on, little Bic!

— Randy Walker, a reader in Roanoke