Cornershot: Hidden works under pen name

Hidden works under pen name

Anne Rice, author of “Interview With the Vampire” and other works, died on December 11. My husband is a big fan of hers, and about 23 years ago, he mentioned to me that she had written a series of books under the pen name A.N. Roquelaure. Wanting to get him a special Christmas present, I decided to buy them for him.

In those days, before Amazon was a thing, if you lived in Roanoke and you wanted an obscure book, you went to Ram’s Head Bookshop at Towers Mall, which was run by bibliophiles John and Lolly Rosemond. So I bundled my two-year-old up in his stroller, and off we went.

I was a little surprised when I asked for the books and the clerk rolled the tall library ladder off to one of the darkest corners of the store and took them down from one of the highest shelves. I didn’t think much about it then, however — my son was trying to throw his shoes at the merchandise and I was trying to stop him. But when I got home, I took a quick peek.

I can only describe the books as something that we would not share with our son while he was living under our roof, but also as something we likely would not share with him now, even though he’s an adult. I gave the books to my husband anyway, because, after all, he was seriously collecting her work, even though he, too, seemed a little startled when he saw the nature of the content.

And that’s when I figured out why the clerk had looked at me so funny in the store. I’m sure I looked like a much better candidate for a copy of “The Cat in The Hat.” So if you decide to buy these books in person, rather than online, consider yourself forewarned. And maybe don’t take a toddler with you, unless you want a good story to tell later on.

— Betsy Beisenbach, a reader in Roanoke