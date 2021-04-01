Cornershot: Hot rod 'trash' truck

Recently, I took my old 1986 Ford F150 truck to a drive-through car wash. I normally wash my own vehicles, but my old “trash” truck is not a priority.

As I was waiting on the bench outside, my mind wandered to my early years in the mid 1970s. I was 17, and on Saturdays I worked at this “gas station,” and one of my jobs (besides pumping gas) was washing cars by hand that people dropped off. Some of these cars were what we called “hot” in our day — Camaros, Corvettes, hot rods, just to name a few. I drove them in the bay and although it was in first gear thought I was Richard Petty.

As I came back to reality, I realized it had been a while and my truck still had not come through. I began to think something was wrong when I saw it coming, but the manager was driving it. As he waved me over it hit me. As I walked up to him, I said, “None of your workers know how to drive a manual vehicle, do they?” He said, “They do not,” and we had a good laugh. I drove away with a smile, good memories and a clean trash truck.

— Barry Ferguson, a reader in Roanoke