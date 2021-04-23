 Skip to main content
Cornershot: How was Mother to know?
Cornershot: How was Mother to know?

My husband has told me this story several times. When he was a small boy, he was always into everything and very active. As a Christmas present one year, Santa brought a special gift, hoping to give him something quiet to do and to enjoy.

It was a wonderful and very large size Lionel train, so popular back then in the 1920s — large pieces, lots of track and accessories. His parents let him set up the track in the spacious attic and he would spend hours playing with his train, always his favorite toy.

Jim took great pride in knowing he still had his train in the attic as he grew older. Drafted into the Army in World War II in 1943, Jim was trained and sent to the Pacific. He served in the Philippines and eventually in Occupied Japan.

When he returned home in 1946 to Harrisonburg, after a few days he went up to the attic to see his old Lionel train. It was gone! Everything — train and track. He found his mother right away and asked about his train. She, in all innocence, thought he would never want the train again, and had given it away to a small boy nearby.

World War III almost started that day. He finally accepted he had lost his pride and joy and hoped that the little boy would keep the train for his future children and maybe grandchildren, as Jim had planned to do himself.

My husband, Jim Warren III, still mentions that train occasionally, even at his age of 96.

— Maruma R. Warren, a reader in Roanoke

