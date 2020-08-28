Cornershot: Hurrah! American men have changed

For the 19th Amendment’s 100th anniversary! Recently, I saw a dish soap ad that made me grin. It showed a Black man washing dishes by hand, with a baby in a baby carrier facing the sink. Both were smiling, and the pitch said, “Every Hero Needs a Sidekick.” I loved it! I put it in a scrapbook with a note: “Feminists get it right!”
I look back and remember: work jobs on Saturdays with my brothers doing yardwork and me inside cleaning house, Michigan winters walking to school in a dress, bare legs, pants not allowed. And the minor commotion the television character Laura Petrie caused by wearing slacks while doing housework.
Side by side, in my memories, were women libbers demanding equality with men in power structures, including the home, with magazine cartoons mocking them by showing the man of the house wearing an apron, elbow-deep in dish soap and the woman of the house lounging in the easy chair, smoking a cigar.
And when my niece was born, my father told me he couldn’t babysit his granddaughter because he had never changed a diaper in his life. Thank the Lady attitudes and actions have changed.
