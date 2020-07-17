Cornershot: 'I miss the smiles'
Cornershot: 'I miss the smiles'

It’s called the new normal. If you’re going to any type of medical appointment, you may be asked to wait in your car. Wear your mask. You’ll be greeted at the office door to have your temperature checked, asked the COVID-19 questions and you’ll sanitize your hands.

My low-vision patients have all lost some of their vision, and they are worried that they may lose more. They have come to me for help, and I want them to find my office a comfortable, friendly place.

The masks we’re wearing to stay safe are making that more difficult. We can make eye contact, but I can’t see their smile, and they can’t see mine. I know when I’m smiling, but I wonder if they can tell. I don’t care for that. It’s harder to develop a close relationship when half our faces are covered.

I really miss the smiles.

