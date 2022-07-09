Cornershot: Illegal convenience to legit necessity

Illegal convenience to legit necessity

The other day, I was driving around on an errand, and I couldn’t find the place I was looking for, so I pulled into a parking lot to check my phone. It looked familiar, and I remembered that 30 years or so ago, I had a client in that building.

Like all commercial buildings, it has a few parking spaces for handicapped people near the door. In those days, when I was able-bodied, I thought nothing of pulling into a handicap space “for just a few minutes” while I picked up my work. In fact, I even once got mad at a guy who started to write down my license number so he could call the police on me. I didn’t think I was hurting anybody, and even if I was taking up the last space, I told myself it was OK because I wasn’t going to be very long.

Now that I need those spaces myself, I am ashamed of my younger self, and glad that for the most part these days, people are kind enough not to do what I did. The big fines don’t hurt, either, and really, when you politely approach people about it, most of them say they just didn’t see the signs, and are grateful for the chance to avoid a ticket. And that’s good, because people with disabilities are more likely to want to get out and about than they used to and don’t need any more barriers.

I used to look at all of the unused handicap spaces and feel like they were an unnecessary waste of space — too many resources devoted to too few people. Now I when look at those empty spaces, I feel welcome. I feel seen.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke