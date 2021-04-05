Cornershot: In a frozen landscape, spots of brightness

Ice storms can be purely magical or downright disastrous. Today may be a little of both. For about 10 days Southside has been experiencing severe weather and this day is no exception.

Since daybreak I have been watching this extreme weather evolve from rain to sleet to freezing rain. Every pine needle, every maple twig and every grass spear is encased in ice. The magnolia and evergreen tops are bowing towards the white coated earth. The bales of hay in the back pasture resemble giant marshmallows. The drive way is frozen hard like an ice skating rink. Perhaps some folks have lost their connection to the electric grid.

But as I glanced out the kitchen window, I noted that the holly leaves are glistening white. Then a red dot caught my eye. Then another and another. Every drooping holly branch was hosting a brilliant red cardinal. What a blessing amidst the distress calls that I know first responders are receiving.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford