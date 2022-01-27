 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: In for a tacky swim

The night before I was to deliver my second child by C-section, I decided to go swimming indoors at our local college pool. I thought the swimming might calm my nerves, as it typically had throughout my life.

I was mindlessly doing my laps when I noticed a man walk into the pool area wearing almost as much gold as Mr. T, and a black speedo. As one typically doesn’t wear a lot of jewelry in the pool, many cast second glances.

I was almost done for the night when this very gentleman asked me if I wanted to race. “Sure,” I replied, “but I can’t dive in right now for medical reasons.”

Since he only saw my face and bodice, he must have been fairly sure of an easy win against a slightly plump woman. He was kind enough to race from the wall. Unfortunately for him, I won handily. When he reached the wall, we shook hands and I thanked him for a good race. He asked for a rematch, but I told him I had to leave.

I boosted my nine-months pregnant body out of the pool, stood up and said “good night now, I have to go have this baby.”

His response was 1.) rather loud and 2.) mostly not printable. He was in a rage that he was beaten by a very pregnant woman, and he thought I should have told him ahead of time. As if that would have changed the outcome? Me thinks not.

I made it to the women’s locker room before I high-fived the air and burst out laughing. Looking back, I believe that was my singular contribution to feminist movement.

I was still grinning the next day as I walked into the hospital. My sweet baby boy was born at 8:01 that morning. With all the love and thoughts that can course through a new mother’s mind, one of my thoughts was not surprising — I can’t wait to teach you to swim, oh, and in proper attire to be sure!

— Loni Bier, a reader from Daleville

