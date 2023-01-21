Cornershot: Inflation and the Tooth Fairy

Inflation and the Tooth Fairy

Childhood memories of the Tooth Fairy were rekindled in me recently when one of my grandsons proudly showed off the gap in his teeth where his first baby tooth had come out.

I inquired as to whether he was going to leave it under his pillow where the Tooth Fairy would exchange it for cold cash. “Of course!” he replied. I informed him that in the halcyon days of my youth, the fairy left a quarter, which in those times actually could buy an ice cream soda (!) at the local ice cream parlor.

He planned to leave a note for the fairy indicating that he thought $5 or $10 might be fair compensation. Clearly inflation has come upon the Tooth Fairy business with a vengeance! Such price gouging! I am assured, however, by the president, the treasury secretary and the federal reserve chair, all of whom have a hotline to not only the Tooth Fairy, but also Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, that this inflation was “transitory” and would soon return to the target 2%, and a tooth would then command a $2 bill (about the inflation-adjusted value of a quarter).

My grandson was skeptical; the first $2 bill he ever saw (about a year ago) he thought was fake money. The tooth (and request) were duly placed under his pillow and a $5 bill awaited him in the morning. At age six, he’s learning the perils of uncontrolled, run-away inflation.

— Ron Reese, a reader in Roanoke