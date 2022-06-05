Cornershot: Initially speaking

Initially speaking

OMG! FYI and FWIW, IMO and ICYMI, our language is shrinking; here is an example.

TWIMC: If USPS brought you and your SO an invitation from POTUS and FLOTUS, it might seem 2GTBT and you would feel like a VIP even if you are not the GOAT in any field and never had a high GPA or took the SAT or GRE or LSAT or obtained a BA, MBA, or PH.D. from VT, UVA, VMI, UCLA or MIT.

You might be asked to RSVP ASAP or LMK AEAP or AYEC and BYOB. It would likely be an affair to honor UNICEF or NAACP or LGBTQ and co-sponsored by AARP or WHO or CDC or NEA with security provided by USSS or CIA or FBI. You would not need an EKG or MRI or have to produce your DNA, but they would want to know if you have what NIMH calls PTSD or BPD or COVID-19 and would, in advance, need your DOB, SSN and ZIP Code to make sure you are not AKA someone else.

If such an invitation comes and you have FOMO, remember that @TEOTD its NBD and YOLO, so go and MTFBWY! Before you leave, though, stop by the ATM first and be sure to program your GPS for DC, and see that you have your VISA and AAA cards. Plan to stay clear of the DOJ and the DEA, KWIM? BTW, you could economize by staying at a B&B and eating PBJs and BLTs at IHOP. When you return, look for yourself on CNN, ABC, CBS, or NBC, but not on ESPN, A&E, DISC, or HGTV. They all have a different POV.

OTOH, AAMOF, this likely won’t happen IRL. But if it does and you have a SOH, please LMK. JK! TTYL.

— Joseph Maxwell, a reader in Roanoke