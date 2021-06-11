Cornershot: Invisible no longer

There’s a well-seen YouTub video titled “The Invisible Woman” by Nicole Johnson. I’ve probably watched it no less than 20 times, and every time I watch it I hear something I didn’t hear before (slow learner). For every person, regardless of gender, who’s never watched this ... please take five minutes out of your busy life and give yourself this gift.

There is such a simple message within this video: that God sees our every struggle, our every effort and knows the depth to which each of us is trying.

He knows every challenge we have met throughout the course of our lives.

He knows how deep we have loved and every tear we shed when that love was unrequited.

The message given here is that it matters not if our efforts are unacknowledged by those we love, it matters only that we know they are not only acknowledged, but seen and appreciated by God himself.

I’ve known so many people who have felt invisible at one point or another in their lives.

Personally, there have been many times in my own life when I wanted to wear a big letter “A” on my chest, for Anonymous, but for obvious reasons thought better of it.