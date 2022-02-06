Cornershot: It's curling time

It’s curling time

I’m grateful for the Roanoke Times recent in-depth article about my favorite Olympic event: the action-packed sport of curling. Yes, I said curling. The Sports section article was under the heading Beijing Games Curling.

Avid readers of this newspaper will recall that during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, yours truly penned a column appearing on the op-ed pages entitled “Curling for Peace.” I noted at the time that it made sense that it was the Scots who figured they could pass the winter months with this ice dependent game. It was these same Scots who are credited with inventing golf. I’m guessing libations may have been involved in both instances.

I’m taken with curling because it doesn’t garner the media hype like downhill skiing does or have the glamour of figure skating. Those that take up curling appear to be more like the people we would encounter in bowling or dart leagues.

The cover of the January 30th Parade shows the US men’s Olympic curling team, on a mission to repeat the gold medal they won in the 2018 Winter Olympics. But they don’t have the look of gold-medalists. They appear similar in personality to those I encounter in the clubhouse bar after a round of golf. The US women’s team also has that friendly post-round of golf look. But it needs be emphasized by using a slogan from the PGA: These guys are good!

Now, let’s see. How will I be able catch some of the action? Today’s Sports section (Feb. 4) shows that USA Network will be airing “figure skating and curling (taped).” Hopefully they haven’t combined those disparate competitions!

Go USA!

— Ken Conklin, a reader in Daleville