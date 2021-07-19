Cornershot: It's the small things, now more than ever

I don’t know why, but ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, my senses have seemed heightened — I take pleasure in the smallest things these days, things I used to ignore:

The warm and comfortable feeling of dry shoes and socks after a few hours spent in the water.

The sweetness of a piece of chocolate melting on my tongue. The sounds of red-headed sparrows rustling in last fall’s leaf litter. The sunlight washing over my skin and the raindrops that wash over it, too.

The lush green smell of the river during low water. The soft spring breezes blowing through my house when I open all the doors and windows. The taste of the fresh potatoes I grew myself. The silky sliding of the old cat’s fur as he draws his tail across my legs.

Feeling cool in a wet bathing suit on a hot day. Getting hot on a cool day playing catch with a child. The satisfying crunch of the gravel beneath my feet as I explore the alleys in my neighborhood. Singing a song just for myself just because I want to — and not because I’m rehearsing for a performance.

The trees outside silhouetted against my bedroom walls at night, each as precise as a paper cut-out. The morphing of the small talk I’ve always found so hard to make from a banality into a blessing.