Cornershot: Keep those Cornershots comin', folks

Yay, it’s another CornerShot!

Nothing brings me more joy than seeing those bright grey and red letters “CORNERSHOT” on the front of our daily Extra section, followed by an anecdote from one of our readers, or sometimes from one of my co-workers in The Roanoke Times newsroom, or sometimes — from me!

How interesting that this small space can be so versatile and yet so consistently dear. Sometimes it makes us laugh at the absurdity of daily life, and other times it makes us nostalgic for better days. We are lightheartedly introduced to some of our readers’ closest companions — spouses, children, even cats and dogs. And we often find out what matters most to our neighbors in an open forum that bears no judgement.

Thank you to all the readers who have been busy click-clacking away on their computers writing and sharing their thoughts with us. It’s been delightful checking email and watching the daily submissions alighting in our inbox.

CornerShots have a charming way of proliferating: After we publish one, we’re sure to get another, and another, as the creative muse flows through our community. At a time when we’re so carefully guarding ourselves against public contamination, what a joyous way to remind ourselves that our desire and capability for human connectivity has no bounds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.