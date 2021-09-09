Cornershot: Kiddicisms

Kids melt your heart with the cutest sayings

It’s a truism for all time: Kids say the cutest things.

I call my 3-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, “The Chloe Show,” because she’s constant entertainment. When she was caught writing on her 8-year-old sister Emma’s homework, Chloe said: “I was just putting an A+ on it.”

When her family’s Alexa malfunctioned and wouldn’t stop talking, she said, “Shush, Alexa, Daddy’s trying to sleep.”

Recently, Chloe was pretending to read instructions that came with her new toy when she said: “Wow! Boys AND kids can play with this!” And when their mom, my daughter Tara, tried to sneak outside for some peace and quiet, Chloe said “Mommy, you know you can’t escape us.”

Both of them say the very best things to me. Emma tells me she loves me “one hundred percent,” and Chloe says she’s mine and Mommy’s kid.

— Mike Sheets, a reader in Dublin