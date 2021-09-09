 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cornershot: Kiddicisms
0 comments

Cornershot: Kiddicisms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kids melt your heart with the cutest sayings

It’s a truism for all time: Kids say the cutest things.

I call my 3-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, “The Chloe Show,” because she’s constant entertainment. When she was caught writing on her 8-year-old sister Emma’s homework, Chloe said: “I was just putting an A+ on it.”

When her family’s Alexa malfunctioned and wouldn’t stop talking, she said, “Shush, Alexa, Daddy’s trying to sleep.”

Recently, Chloe was pretending to read instructions that came with her new toy when she said: “Wow! Boys AND kids can play with this!” And when their mom, my daughter Tara, tried to sneak outside for some peace and quiet, Chloe said “Mommy, you know you can’t escape us.”

Both of them say the very best things to me. Emma tells me she loves me “one hundred percent,” and Chloe says she’s mine and Mommy’s kid.

— Mike Sheets, a reader in Dublin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Young cannabis users twice as likely to have a heart attack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert