Cornershot: Know the past, prepare for the future

Know the past, prepare for the future

Betsy Biesenbach’s recent Roanoke Times op-ed “Remember her name. Say her name” should remind us all of how the past impacts the present moment. Or, put more succinctly by Theodore Roosevelt, “The more you know about the past, the better you are prepared for the future.”

Documenting and learning about events of the past in order to gain an informed appreciation of their influence on today’s world is certainly important. Possibly more compelling, as Biesenbach suggests, is to learn about those whose lives were defined by past events, for their stories are the ones that are passed on to future generations.

Key to preserving these stories are individuals, mostly unheralded, who dedicate much of their time and energy to that effort. I know of two here in Botetourt County, Judith Barnett and her late brother, Edward, who have done just that. If not for their dedicated efforts, the rich African American history here might be lost. And had it not been for Judy the remarkable legacy of Botetourt County native Norvel Lee would not have crossed my radar, setting me on the journey that resulted in the book I wrote about him.