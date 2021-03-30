Cornershot: Know the past, prepare for the future

Know the past, prepare for the future
Betsy Biesenbach’s recent Roanoke Times op-ed “Remember her name. Say her name” should remind us all of how the past impacts the present moment. Or, put more succinctly by Theodore Roosevelt, “The more you know about the past, the better you are prepared for the future.”
Documenting and learning about events of the past in order to gain an informed appreciation of their influence on today’s world is certainly important. Possibly more compelling, as Biesenbach suggests, is to learn about those whose lives were defined by past events, for their stories are the ones that are passed on to future generations.
Key to preserving these stories are individuals, mostly unheralded, who dedicate much of their time and energy to that effort. I know of two here in Botetourt County, Judith Barnett and her late brother, Edward, who have done just that. If not for their dedicated efforts, the rich African American history here might be lost. And had it not been for Judy the remarkable legacy of Botetourt County native Norvel Lee would not have crossed my radar, setting me on the journey that resulted in the book I wrote about him.
Edward Barnett had the passion and commitment to tell the untold stories of the local African American community. And he made history of his own for becoming the first African American to graduate from the University of Virginia’s School of Architecture. He went on to earn a master’s degree at Harvard University. Last March, UVa established a scholarship in his name.
Regional historical societies such as the Botetourt County Historical Museum and the Historical Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke overflow with pertinent but mostly unknown historical treasures. I encourage all to visit, recognize and support their endeavors. And may you discover a nugget that will send you on a journey of your own.
— Ken Conklin, a reader from Daleville