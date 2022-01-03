Cornershot: Learning for fun and growth

Learning for fun and growth

Everything I ever wanted to learn in life I learned in … well, not kindergarten, not college but a subscription program called MasterClass.

For those who have not heard of this program, MasterClass offers subjects including music, sports, cooking, writing, photography, leadership, entrepreneurship, psychology … the list seems endless.

These classes are taught by leaders in their given fields: Shonda Rhimes teaches script writing; Gordon Ramsey will guide you through the basics of cooking; and James Patterson will help your writing become truly yours by making you really, really think and using concepts and tools you never imagined.

I came upon this service by chance, and now feel I should be paid as their spokesperson! I am forever telling anyone who will listen that this is the best gift I ever received.

I am certain that my family is very tired of hearing of “what I learned in class today.”

Never did I ever say that while attending a very prestigious college. I personally learn by doing (doing over and over is the case for me, but learn I do, every single day).

It seems imperative that keeping grey matter active is key to keeping it healthy. We feed our bodies and exercise our physical muscles as we age, so why would we not do the same with our brains?

Yesterday while driving, I listened to Bill Clinton and his views on leadership. Did I agree with everything he said. Absolutely not. But I learned how he led, what steps he took before he ever spoke to an adversary (we could all use that today, right?) and so much more.

I learned something yesterday, and I will learn something today. If not MasterClass, then watch a free how-to video on the “University of YouTube” and purposely make an effort to learn one new fact, tool or inspiration every day. You will not master every lesson you listen or watch on the first try, but you will challenge yourself in some small measure.

So sharpen your pencils or sharpen your knives. Open a spreadsheet. Practice your scales. Get out your old paint brushes. Lube up those sewing machines. Watch those creative juices begin to bloom and don’t be surprised if you bloom in general, as well.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville