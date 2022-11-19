 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: Learning that not all vintage is hip

Learning that not all vintage is hip

Forty years ago, my mother still bought most of my clothes, even though I was in my mid-20s. She lived in Washington, D.C. and had access to higher-end stores than I did here. She also loved fashion, and so some of the outfits were very good quality. Over the years, I put them away and saved them for the day, if it ever came, that I could squeeze into them again.

That day is inching closer, but while trying them on the other day, I realized I hadn’t reckoned on them being so far out of style.

A friend told me her daughter and her friends are always on the lookout for vintage clothing, but her interest faded when I explained that when the girls pictured these garments, they should think “’80s schoolteachers” — and not the cool ones.

They are actually 1980s-era paralegal clothes, reminders of the days when women wouldn’t have dreamed of wearing anything other than a dress or a suit to the courthouse, if that gives you an idea of how far they were, even then, from cutting-edge. So after a good look in the mirror, I’ve decided to put them away again. I just looked too much like Mrs. Doubtfire.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

