Cornershot: Lessons from the obits page

Lessons from the obits page

Full disclosure here — I read the obituaries. I know, a bit of a macabre hobby, but there are worse time-wasters.

In reading them, I have learned that so many men and women have accomplished so much within their lives, while performing all the other aspects of daily life that seem to overwhelm the majority of us. School, marriage, mother/fatherhood and, of course, those nasty little things called jobs.

I often read of men and women who juggle these tasks while taking on additional activities to help their communities in so many ways. It seems that those who do the most advertise it the least.

I knew of a woman who worked as a volunteer to open the first free medical clinic in Franklin County while raising four young children. In later years, she was instrumental in organizing the mediation center in Roanoke, even as she battled cancer. She was brilliant, beautiful and kind. She never spoke of her good deeds. She let those deeds speak for themselves. She died far too soon, beloved by all who had the privilege to know her. Those who read her obituary were most likely taken back by all she had accomplished.

There are so many stories like the one above, of people who can integrate “life” with “living with purpose.” Are they rare?