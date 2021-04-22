Cornershot: Life's lessons, as learned on a newspaper route

Life’s lessons, as learned on a newspaper route

My husband and I, almost at our “four score” years, are still by virtue of age and habits people who like to hold our reading in our hands in the form of books and newspapers.

Though our children and grandchildren have introduced us to many forms of technical delights like cellphones and iPads and Kindles, we continue to spend a companionable morning reading the actual newspaper, discussing the contents both mundane and exotic, tsking over the scandalous and mourning over the increasing numbers of friends and acquaintances whom we find in the obituaries.

We have a background and history with this local paper in that both of our sons had paper routes, both with the morning edition and the afternoon one. When one of them had an after-school activity or an illness, both my husband and I were substitutes, each of us walking the route separately when needed. It was a blessing in good weather and a bane in foul, but it was always instructive and beneficial in the effects of healthy exercise.

As parents we stayed in pretty good shape during those years, and we got to know our neighbors better as many waited on the paper and had a word or greeting as we passed.