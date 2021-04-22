Cornershot: Life's lessons, as learned on a newspaper route

Life’s lessons, as learned on a newspaper route
My husband and I, almost at our “four score” years, are still by virtue of age and habits people who like to hold our reading in our hands in the form of books and newspapers.
Though our children and grandchildren have introduced us to many forms of technical delights like cellphones and iPads and Kindles, we continue to spend a companionable morning reading the actual newspaper, discussing the contents both mundane and exotic, tsking over the scandalous and mourning over the increasing numbers of friends and acquaintances whom we find in the obituaries.
We have a background and history with this local paper in that both of our sons had paper routes, both with the morning edition and the afternoon one. When one of them had an after-school activity or an illness, both my husband and I were substitutes, each of us walking the route separately when needed. It was a blessing in good weather and a bane in foul, but it was always instructive and beneficial in the effects of healthy exercise.
As parents we stayed in pretty good shape during those years, and we got to know our neighbors better as many waited on the paper and had a word or greeting as we passed.
We also saw our neighborhood with new eyes sometimes, as folks upgraded their homes or landscaped their yards in interesting ways, and we knew which houses had non-welcoming dogs, though my husband incurred the wrath of a standard poodle (big dogs!) and was greeted one day with a serious incursion to the seat of his pants.
Long story as to how my husband proved to the “my dog does not bite” lady owner, probably not suitable to tell here. I even got a $20 tip on Christmas Eve one year making that early morning delivery before Christmas morning, from a customer who was full of nocturnal Christmas spirit!
The only things we had trouble with were several elderly customers who requested that we come on to their porches to place the paper in the mailbox or on a windowsill. If we did not, we got a reminder call from them. We just wrote them off as old curmudgeons and trudged those extra steps to the porches to comply — ungraciously, to be sure.
I think about those folk, now surely gone to glory many years, as I painfully and grumpily bend over to pick up my newspaper each morning from the porch. Realizations of real life truths come slowly sometimes and all the old adages begin to have new applications. I kind of relate to “What goes around, comes around.” But “God has a sense of humor” is pretty applicable, along with “Do unto others...”
— Judy Felty, a reader in Roanoke