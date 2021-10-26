Cornershot: 'Lift every voice' at the game

I’ve understand the NFL has been playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at games. I first heard the song in 1979 as part of a television adaptation of Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.” It’s been sung by African-Americans for generations at gatherings where the “Star Spangled Banner” is usually heard, and is called “The Black National Anthem” because many people feel the traditional anthem doesn’t reflect their experience in this country.

We sang it in my church for the first time over 25 years ago. When I got a look at the music, I realized the two songs have a lot in common. Both started out as poems, and both were later set to music — the “Star Spangled Banner” to an English drinking song, and “Lift Every Voice” to a tune especially written for it.

Both songs require enormous vocal ranges, but maybe taking some effort to sing a national anthem makes it more worthwhile. Both songs have several verses with lots of complicated and poetic words. There are four for the “Star Spangled Banner” — something most people aren’t even aware of because they’re never sung.