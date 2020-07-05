It struck me recently that almost every talking head on television and the media in general is talking about the boredom of having to stay at home. Let’s look on the positive, bright side: A blessed majority of our population will not feel the death, sickness, despair, hardship and suffering caused by the coronavirus.
In many ways, this may prove to be one of our all-time greatest experiences in life.
We have never had an opportunity like this before, and all ages need to take advantage of it as we pray this shall never befall us again. Personally, I realized I’ve got plenty of rainy-day projects that have accumulated over time, so I’m making a list and checking it twice. It will probably take me months to get everything done, if not more.
My whole working life I always wanted to have more time at home. Who among us has never wished for the same?
Well, our wish has come true. We all need to make the best of it while we can, because (hopefully) we’ll never get an opportunity like this, due to these circumstances, again.
