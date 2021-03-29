 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Losing an old friend
Cornershot: Losing an old friend

Losing an old friend and trusted guard dog

It was almost like losing a member of the family when we said good-bye to our old dog, Ivan, the other day. Ivan had poor health. He lost weight, had sores on his head and had difficulty climbing our back stairs for food.

He was euthanized after enduring cold winter nights as an outside dog. He came into a bedside hallway several times in extreme temperatures.

Ivan came to us from Atlanta 13 years ago when our son found him wandering on the street and brought him to Roanoke, and he’s been a loyal friend and a good watchdog ever since. His bark notified us when a car or truck drove up the hill to our house. He enjoyed roaming our yard and garden and greeted visitors with tail wags. He chased groundhogs and squirrels but seldom caught them. Visiting grandchildren always asked, “How’s Ivan?”

Now, the coyotes in the back pasture won’t have to worry about Ivan’s barking when they travel in his territory.

— George Kegley, a reader in Roanoke

