Further proof that I’m settling into my dotage.

I took my husband to the hospital for a surgery in January. After doing the preliminaries, the nurse left, then came back saying she’d just told her co-workers all about the cute older couple she was caring for, who seemed so well-matched and so perfect for each other.

Her remark took me aback. After 30 years together, I know there is no magic to our marriage. It works because we’ve worked at it — sticking together through good times and bad, giving when we’d much rather be taking, and talking it out when something doesn’t seem right.

I don’t believe in soulmates. Human beings are too unique and too changeable for one person to be a perfect fit forever, and you can waste a lot of time looking for that person, who likely isn’t even out there. Finding and keeping a partner is about allowing them, and yourself, the grace to not be perfect most of the time.

If you can find someone who shares your values and lifestyle, someone who is reasonably kind, polite and supportive, and for whom you are those things, too — and you don’t heartily wish them at the bottom of the ocean more than a few times a year — then you’ve succeeded in forming a good and lasting relationship.

If we seem well-matched, it’s because people like us often reach a point in the marriage in which they are like a pair of comfortable old shoes, scuffed and down at the heels, but belonging together like nothing else ever will.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke