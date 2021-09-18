Cornershot: Loving a lazy river

Loving a lazy river
About 20 years ago, I began kayaking the Roanoke River. Looking back, I don’t know what I was thinking. When I started, I knew very little about kayaking and nothing about the river, which, though shallow, can be treacherous, and like any other river can be full of hazards.
I always had to be in front of everyone else, and I always aimed my boat at wherever the water was roughest. I loved the feeling of waves breaking over my head, and of leaving my stomach somewhere behind me as I was tossed up and down on their crests. Flatwater was boring — it was just something I paddled through as quickly as I could.
These days, I’d rather go for a float during low water, even if it means bumping up against the rocks and having to remind myself of how grateful I am that the boat is made of plastic.
This change in attitude isn’t so much due to the three near-drownings I’ve experienced over the years, but to a change in me. Nearly bashing into the trees and tipping over when my boat fills up just doesn’t seem like any fun anymore. Even the dreaded flat water is a welcome respite from paddling — a time to sit back and look for turtles sunning themselves on logs.
And on those slow trips, I have the opportunity to enjoy the scenery, as the overhanging trees frame picturesque views of sun-dappled water and striking rock formations. There are herons and ducks and geese and deer to see, and curious things to stop and look at, such as the doors from two ’60s-era cars that somehow got tightly wedged in the roots of a tree.