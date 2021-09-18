Cornershot: Loving a lazy river

Loving a lazy river

About 20 years ago, I began kayaking the Roanoke River. Looking back, I don’t know what I was thinking. When I started, I knew very little about kayaking and nothing about the river, which, though shallow, can be treacherous, and like any other river can be full of hazards.

I always had to be in front of everyone else, and I always aimed my boat at wherever the water was roughest. I loved the feeling of waves breaking over my head, and of leaving my stomach somewhere behind me as I was tossed up and down on their crests. Flatwater was boring — it was just something I paddled through as quickly as I could.

These days, I’d rather go for a float during low water, even if it means bumping up against the rocks and having to remind myself of how grateful I am that the boat is made of plastic.

This change in attitude isn’t so much due to the three near-drownings I’ve experienced over the years, but to a change in me. Nearly bashing into the trees and tipping over when my boat fills up just doesn’t seem like any fun anymore. Even the dreaded flat water is a welcome respite from paddling — a time to sit back and look for turtles sunning themselves on logs.