 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cornershot: Magic on the mountain
0 comments

Cornershot: Magic on the mountain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My husband and I had driven to Mountain Lake Lodge and were venturing out to eat for the first time since the beginning of COVID-19. Sitting socially spaced right next to the large-screen windows, we had a close-up view of the dozens of ruby-throated hummingbirds and bright yellow goldfinches taking advantage of the array of feeders put there for them by Bill Akers and Jerry Via. Groups of tourists walked by continuously. One after another — elderly folks, small children, well-dressed silver-haired businessman, young honeymooners — encountered the scene. It was great fun to watch their faces change from tired, bored expressions to slight smiles and then, as they realized what they were seeing, broad grins. Magic had come to the mountain!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 15 US cities most reliant on tourism
Lifestyles

The 15 US cities most reliant on tourism

The hospitality industry has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. These cities have a disproportionate number of hospitality workers and have experienced high levels of unemployment. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tapper: FCC officials stunned by WH push for this 5G deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert