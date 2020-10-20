Cornershot: Magic on the mountain

My husband and I had driven to Mountain Lake Lodge and were venturing out to eat for the first time since the beginning of COVID-19. Sitting socially spaced right next to the large-screen windows, we had a close-up view of the dozens of ruby-throated hummingbirds and bright yellow goldfinches taking advantage of the array of feeders put there for them by Bill Akers and Jerry Via. Groups of tourists walked by continuously. One after another — elderly folks, small children, well-dressed silver-haired businessman, young honeymooners — encountered the scene. It was great fun to watch their faces change from tired, bored expressions to slight smiles and then, as they realized what they were seeing, broad grins. Magic had come to the mountain!