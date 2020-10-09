Cornershot: Making do with what's on hand, yesterday and today

The other day while I was mixing the ingredients for buttermilk pancakes, my memory carried me back to my childhood. In the late 1940s, we lived in a century-old farm house in New Boston, New Hampshire. You can imagine that this homestead needed lots of tender loving care.

As I stirred my batter, I noticed how thick it was, almost stiff, before I added more buttermilk. Then I remembered my mom years ago stirring together flour and water to make a stiff paste. She had run out of wallpaper paste so she made her own. She slathered it onto the back side of a colorful wallpaper. Lifting it into place, she spread it along the wall with a damp cloth. She moved the cloth back and forth across the paper, smoothing out the homemade paste until the paper clung to the wall. Every piece of paper was meticulously matched so that the floral print became a beautiful mural.

In the days of yesteryear, my mom made do with what she had on hand. In 2020, I made oatmeal buttermilk pancakes, with everything I had in the cupboard and refrigerator, thick, and we ate them. My stiff batter was delicious — unlike the stiff concoction mom made for paste.

Can you remember something that your mom had to improvise or make do?